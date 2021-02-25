COVID-19 numbers flat this week, still low

TWIN FALLS — Idaho and Magic Valley COVID-19 case numbers continue to look better than two months ago.

The state had 1,921 cases from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24 while the eight-county Magic Valley region had 139. That’s a slight increase for the statewide numbers and a slight drop for south-central Idaho.

Twin Falls accounted for nearly half of the week’s cases. Blaine County, which had been experiencing an uptick in cases during February, saw its numbers fall 52%, from 48 cases two weeks ago to 23 during the most recent seven-day window.

Virtually every statistic shows improvement in case numbers in Idaho. New infections have fallen five-fold since December. During that month Idaho had two weeks with more than 10,000 new cases. The Magic Valley peaked at more than 1,500 cases in November.

Hospitalizations continue to fall. There were 143 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Feb. 22, down from nearly 500 in December. St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls has consistently had fewer than 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day during the last several weeks. At one point this fall the hospital saw more than 50 COVID-19 admissions in a day.