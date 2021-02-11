COVID-19 numbers encouraging even if vaccine rollout slow

TWIN FALLS — Idaho hospitals are in a lot better shape than they were a couple of months ago.
“We’re basically at normal operations at this point,” said Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley facilities.
In November, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center often had days with more than 50 people hospitalized for COVID-19. At that point, COVID-19 patients made up nearly half of the Twin Falls hospital’s admissions.
The Magic Valley’s biggest hospital has had 10 or so COVID-19 admissions per day during the last week — about 10% of all people hospitalized.
“It’s definitely manageable,” Kern said.
Hospitals statewide continue to see fewer and fewer COVID-19 patients. As of Monday, there were 176 COVID-19 admissions in the Gem State. In early January there were about 350.
The Twin Falls hospital has begun performing many of the elective surgeries that it had to postpone when COVID-19 admissions overwhelmed Idaho’s health care system. Kern said it seems that morale is mostly higher among hospital staff as operations become increasingly normal.
Idaho doctors are anxiously waiting to see if Super Bowl parties lead to a new surge of cases. Kern said there are a lot of reasons to expect more infections.
It’s possible, however, that people who held in-person, unmasked Super Bowl parties might be the same people who haven’t been taking COVID-19 precautions all along. If that’s the case, there might not be a severe uptick in cases, because people who had Super Bowl party attendees would be more likely to have had COVID-19 already.
That could be why there wasn’t a huge post-Christmas case spike, Kern said, although that’s purely speculation.
The state’s COVID-19 outlook keeps improving as thousands of Idahoans get vaccinated every week. The state has now fully vaccinated 43,359 people, up from 26,415 a week ago. There are 117,001 people who have gotten the first dose and are awaiting their second dose — the booster.
In the Magic Valley region, 3,492 people are fully vaccinated and 13,328 have gotten only the first dose.
Idaho health care leaders said in a press conference Wednesday that the vaccine rollout is going faster than they expected but slower than they’d like.
If there were more doses of vaccine available, health care providers could be vaccinating more people faster, St. Luke’s Senior Director of Pharmacy Scott Milner said. Health care leaders also noted that it would be helpful if they knew how many doses of vaccine they could expect from week to week — the numbers aren’t consistent.
The vaccine is safe, and has been thoroughly tested, Saint Alphonsus Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Steven Nemerson said during a press conference. The more people that get the vaccine, the quicker life can return to normal.
Find out what you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
“In my personal opinion it’s a civic responsibility to get the vaccine,” Nemerson said. “By getting the vaccine you’re preventing transmission of the virus.”
Overall though, Idaho and the Magic Valley are seeing encouraging COVID-19 case numbers.
The Magic Valley had 264 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, the smallest weekly total since early September.
Idaho as a whole had 1,932 cases — that’s also the lowest figure in four months.
COVID-19 cases in the Magic Valley and Idaho have declined precipitously since mid-November. The 264 cases in the last seven days represent an 83% decrease compared to the worst week in November when more than 1,500 Magic Valley residents tested positive for the virus. The state’s weekly case numbers have dropped 81% since they peaked in early December around 10,600.
Blaine County continues to be the outlier in the Magic Valley region. Case counts began trending upward there during the second week of January. They’ve fallen in the last two weeks, but the county is still seeing 10 times as many infections now as it was during Christmas.