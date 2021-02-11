COVID-19 numbers encouraging even if vaccine rollout slow

It’s possible, however, that people who held in-person, unmasked Super Bowl parties might be the same people who haven’t been taking COVID-19 precautions all along. If that’s the case, there might not be a severe uptick in cases, because people who had Super Bowl party attendees would be more likely to have had COVID-19 already.

That could be why there wasn’t a huge post-Christmas case spike, Kern said, although that’s purely speculation.

The state’s COVID-19 outlook keeps improving as thousands of Idahoans get vaccinated every week. The state has now fully vaccinated 43,359 people, up from 26,415 a week ago. There are 117,001 people who have gotten the first dose and are awaiting their second dose — the booster.

In the Magic Valley region, 3,492 people are fully vaccinated and 13,328 have gotten only the first dose.

Idaho health care leaders said in a press conference Wednesday that the vaccine rollout is going faster than they expected but slower than they’d like.