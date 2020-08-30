COVID-19: More than just the flu

Even though there are similarities between influenza and COVID-19, I would like to highlight some key differences — differences that have led me to regret and retract the statement that I made a few months ago when I questioned the concern being raised about this new virus.

We learned early on that COVID-19 is more contagious than influenza. We saw this play out locally when an entire hospital was shut down because of the number of health care providers who, in a very short amount of time, were infected with COVID-19.

There have been similar incidents in factories and businesses across the nation. We even recently saw evidence of this rapid spread of COVID-19 among members of a professional baseball team. Of this, Derek Jeter, CEO for the Miami Marlins, memorably stated, “We’re battling something that’s invisible here.

“You can’t see it. You don’t know where it starts. You don’t know how it gets there, but once it gets there, it has an opportunity to spread quickly. And we’ve seen that.”