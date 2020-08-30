COVID-19: More than just the flu

I distinctly remember sitting at one of my daughter’s basketball games, talking with some fellow fans about a new, deadly virus that had just been discovered in China.
I regrettably stated, “I am not sure why everyone is so worried about this virus when influenza kills more than 50,000 people in the U.S. every year.”
In the six months since I made that statement, we have all learned a lot about COVID-19, and although there continues to be a lot that we do not know, I think that most medical professionals, including myself, would confidently state that COVID-19 is much worse than the annual flu.
There are clearly some similarities between influenza and COVID-19. They are both caused by viruses that primarily affect the respiratory system. They both typically result in moderate symptoms, but both can be severe and fatal on occasion.
With both influenza and COVID-19, people with underlying health conditions and elderly individuals are at greatest risk for complications. Children also tend to be at increased risk of developing severe symptoms with influenza.
Fortunately, most children, to date, have not experienced severe symptoms with COVID-19. There have been, however, some cases of an inflammatory syndrome that can be fatal in kids and is believed to be a delayed effect of COVID-19.
Even though there are similarities between influenza and COVID-19, I would like to highlight some key differences — differences that have led me to regret and retract the statement that I made a few months ago when I questioned the concern being raised about this new virus.
We learned early on that COVID-19 is more contagious than influenza. We saw this play out locally when an entire hospital was shut down because of the number of health care providers who, in a very short amount of time, were infected with COVID-19.
There have been similar incidents in factories and businesses across the nation. We even recently saw evidence of this rapid spread of COVID-19 among members of a professional baseball team. Of this, Derek Jeter, CEO for the Miami Marlins, memorably stated, “We’re battling something that’s invisible here.
“You can’t see it. You don’t know where it starts. You don’t know how it gets there, but once it gets there, it has an opportunity to spread quickly. And we’ve seen that.”
It is very difficult to establish an actual mortality rate for either influenza or COVID-19. Determining this number is especially challenging when infected individuals may have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. Even with this in mind, it seems clear that the mortality rate and the overall number of deaths caused by COVID-19 are considerably higher than for influenza. There have been more than 150,000 deaths in the United States in the six months that we have been battling this virus, and unfortunately, a potential vaccine is still months away.
With influenza, we know that with the arrival of warmer weather, the number of cases will drop. With COVID-19, the future is unknown and the number of deaths continues to climb.
I share these thoughts on COVID-19 not to cause alarm or fear, but hopefully to inspire a healthy respect for an illness that continues to cause significant disruption in our communities and in our families.
I trust that with time, we will learn more about COVID-19, and with that knowledge will come advancements in science and medicine that will save lives. But until a vaccine is available and effective treatments determined, I urge you to do what you can to decrease the spread of COVID-19. It is far more than just the flu.
Dr. Bryan Mason is a board-certified family practice physician with St. Luke’s Clinic Medical Group, primarily seeing patients in Buhl. He received his medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine.
