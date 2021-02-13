COVID-19 long haulers don't fit into virus stats. But some find comfort in support group

“The group really gave me this support and the idea that you’ve either got to find a new doctor or you have to keep advocating for yourself when you come in,” Smith said. He shopped around until he found the right doctor that ran tests and found COVID-19 was worsening his tachycardia — “electrical misfires” in his heart — and put him on a set of prescriptions, including an inhaler daily.

Smith doesn’t fault doctors for not believing him at the start.

“They’re learning the same way I am,” he said. But finding the right doctor, Smith said, “gave me comfort knowing they were trying to learn and they weren’t set in their ways or anything.”

Other members of the group share recommendations for doctors who believed their symptoms or tips and tricks for making it through the day.

Many long haulers tell Dr. Richard Nathan that they can only do one thing for the day, maybe make breakfast, and they’re done.

“It’s a little atypical because we tend not to see this whole constellation of illness when people recover from typical illness,” said Nathan, who specializes in infectious diseases. Long haulers, he said, are a whole new “area” of medicine to understand.