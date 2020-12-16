COVID-19 infections way down in Magic Valley, but not in Idaho

TWIN FALLS — Idaho hasn’t seen a reprieve in daily COVID-19 cases this month, but the Magic Valley has.

The Gem State has had more than 10,000 cases per seven days in December, compared to about 9,000 per seven days last month.

The Magic Valley’s COVID-19 situation on the other hand has improved dramatically. In November, the eight-county region had about 1,250 cases per seven days. That number has fallen more than 40% this month, into the 700-range. There were 514 cases here last week.

December’s case numbers are a big improvement after a rough November, but they’re still high. For instance, before the last week of September, the Magic Valley had never eclipsed 400 COVID-19 infections in a week.

South-central Idaho has had disproportionately high infection rates throughout most of the pandemic. During one week in May, the region had 85% of all statewide cases, and in late October the Magic Valley accounted for 20% of cases.

Last week the Magic Valley only had 5% of all Idaho cases, a new low during the pandemic.

All Magic Valley counties — except for Camas County, which has only had a handful of cases recently — saw big infection decreases during the last seven days compared to the seven days prior.