COVID-19 infections way down in Magic Valley, but not in Idaho

TWIN FALLS — Idaho hasn’t seen a reprieve in daily COVID-19 cases this month, but the Magic Valley has.
The Gem State has had more than 10,000 cases per seven days in December, compared to about 9,000 per seven days last month.
The Magic Valley’s COVID-19 situation on the other hand has improved dramatically. In November, the eight-county region had about 1,250 cases per seven days. That number has fallen more than 40% this month, into the 700-range. There were 514 cases here last week.
December’s case numbers are a big improvement after a rough November, but they’re still high. For instance, before the last week of September, the Magic Valley had never eclipsed 400 COVID-19 infections in a week.
South-central Idaho has had disproportionately high infection rates throughout most of the pandemic. During one week in May, the region had 85% of all statewide cases, and in late October the Magic Valley accounted for 20% of cases.
Last week the Magic Valley only had 5% of all Idaho cases, a new low during the pandemic.
All Magic Valley counties — except for Camas County, which has only had a handful of cases recently — saw big infection decreases during the last seven days compared to the seven days prior.
Gooding County saw a 62% drop in cases, from 84 two weeks ago to 32 during the last seven days. Blaine and Jerome counties experienced roughly 50% drops with Twin Falls (37% decrease), Minidoka (22%), Lincoln (20%) and Cassia (10%) rounding out the list.
Cases increased in eight of Idaho’s 44 counties. Idaho’s two largest counties, Ada and Canyon, only saw single-digit decreases.
Idaho hasn’t seen a significant decrease in hospitalizations. The state hit a new high Dec. 1 when 496 Idahoans were hospitalized due to COVID-19. On Monday, 470 people were hospitalized. On Nov. 1, there were 273 hospitalizations.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls has seen a significant decrease in cases lately. There were 21 COVID-19 people admitted there Tuesday, a big decrease from the 43 hospitalizations Dec. 5. Twenty one COVID-19 patients is still a big number — for context, St. Luke’s hospital leaders were deeply concerned when cases surged in July and the Twin Falls facility had 20 or so COVID-19 admissions.
The 21 people in the hospital on Tuesday still made up nearly a quarter of all patients in the Twin Falls hospital.
COVID-19 has now killed 1,231 Idahoans, with 197 of those in the Magic Valley. The region had 74 COVID-19 deaths in November. The previous monthly high had been 31 deaths in October.
Twin Falls County has the highest death rate in the state, with 97 deaths per 100,000 residents compared to 68 deaths per 100,000 statewide.
