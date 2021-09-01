COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record as Idaho health care groups make plea to public

BOISE — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho hit a peak of 496 on Dec. 1 of last year.

That record has been surpassed several times over the last few weeks, reaching a new high of 526 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the latest available data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Of those patients, 162 are in intensive care, which is also a record.

Given those numbers, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Idaho’s health care industry is begging for the public’s help.

A joint letter released Wednesday from 29 Idaho health care groups — representing thousands of health care providers throughout the state — seeks to express “alarm at what we are witnessing now, and let you know what you can do to help.”

“As of Aug. 31, approximately 543 patients in Idaho were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, and 167 of those patients were in the ICU with confirmed COVID-19,” the letter reads. “Perhaps most discouraging is the fact that approximately 97 COVID-19 patients in Idaho were on a ventilator, the highest recorded number at any time during this pandemic.”