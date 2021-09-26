COVID-19 has killed thousands in Idaho. Funeral homes are struggling to store bodies

For those who die without family, Canyon County Deputy Coroner Steve Rhodes said, funeral homes take turns picking up the body from the coroner’s office.

Lack of space is nothing new for Ada County. The building has long struggled with too few spots; Owens said they were having to stack bodies, two bodies to one shelf, until they got the trailer in November. Stacking bodies is not recommended, as it can lead to bodies becoming disfigured if placed in the wrong position, Owens said.

However, if spaces continue to fill, they may have to start stacking again. The coroner’s office is still months away from a new facility opening in Meridian, and deaths haven’t slowed. Harding said the county still has plenty of space, but he’s worried that could change in a moment’s notice.

In Canyon County, the coroner’s office only has seven spaces for bodies. As of Monday, three of those spaces were full, Coroner Jennifer Crawford said, but she expects the rest to fill up. Crawford said she’s talked to multiple funeral homes who have reached their capacity.

Crawford’s office last year purchased a mobile refrigeration trailer that can store 20 bodies when COVID-19 deaths were first overwhelming hospitals and funeral homes. The office isn’t currently using the trailer, she said.

