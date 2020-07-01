COVID-19 has hit many Magic Valley food processors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — COVID-19 has made its way into many Magic Valley food processing facilities, according to data from the South Central Public Health District.

Food processors around the country have struggled to keep COVID-19 from sweeping through their workforces. Meat packing plants have had massive outbreaks, which led to disruptions in the nation’s meat supply. Many food processing facilities require employees to work in close quarters — it can be hard to socially distance and continue normal operations.

The sheer number of Magic Valley food processors that have had COVID-19 cases shows how widespread the virus is here.

Dairy processors have had cases — Jerome Cheese has had 14 employees get sick, while Chobani has had 12. Two of those cases are ongoing. One of the Magic Valley's biggest beef processors, Ida-Beef in Burley, has had 56 cases.

There have also been a lot of cases at potato processors. Rite Stuff Foods in Jerome has had 70 cases, Idahoan Foods in Rupert has an ongoing case and Magic Valley Growers in Wendell has had 17 cases, one of which is being monitored. McCain Foods in Burley has had 17 cases as of Tuesday. The company has a number of ongoing cases and is doing extensive testing according to South Central Public Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily.