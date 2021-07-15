COVID-19 Delta Variant identified in south-central Idaho, COVID-19 cases on the rise

TWIN FALLS — Lab tests have confirmed that the COVID-19 Delta Variant is active in Twin Falls County, the South Central Public Health District announced Thursday.

Evidence shows that the Delta variant is significantly more infectious than the original COVID-19 strain and is considered a “variant of concern” by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC data* indicate about 58 percent of cases in the United States were caused by this variant, making it the most common strain circulating in the country.

“The Delta variant is called the fittest and fastest for good reason,” said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD lead epidemiologist. “We’ve watched this strain spread quickly throughout India, the UK, and now the U.S. Identifying just one case in our region means it is likely there are more that simply haven’t been identified.”

Those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are at low risk of contracting the virus or spreading it to others. As of July 13 , about 42% of eligible south-central Idaho residents are fully vaccinated. That number drops to about 22% when measuring only younger residents between 12 and 34.