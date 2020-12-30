COVID-19 cases keep dropping in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley COVID-19 infections keep falling.

The eight-county region had 330 cases from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, compared to 542 the week before. For comparison, the Magic Valley has seen a 79% decrease in cases since early November, when there were about 1,500 cases per week. This is the first time the Magic Valley weekly case tally has been in the 300-range since September.

Idaho has seen similar decreases in new infections. The Gem State had more than 10,000 new cases during the first week of December. Between Dec. 23 and Dec. 29 there were 5,930 cases, a 44% decrease (Magic Valley cases have dropped 65% in that same window).

While the Magic Valley’s COVID-19 situation is significantly rosier than it was just a few weeks ago, it’s still far worse than it was during early September when there were fewer than 200 cases per week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 5,930 cases the state experienced during the last seven days would have been the one-week record high as recently as mid-October.