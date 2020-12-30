 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cases keep dropping in the Magic Valley
COVID-19 cases keep dropping in the Magic Valley

A medical mask covers the face of the statue of I.B. Perrine April 10 outside the Twin Falls Visitor Center. Magic Valley COVID-19 cases have been falling since early November. 

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley COVID-19 infections keep falling.

The eight-county region had 330 cases from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, compared to 542 the week before. For comparison, the Magic Valley has seen a 79% decrease in cases since early November, when there were about 1,500 cases per week. This is the first time the Magic Valley weekly case tally has been in the 300-range since September.

Idaho has seen similar decreases in new infections. The Gem State had more than 10,000 new cases during the first week of December. Between Dec. 23 and Dec. 29 there were 5,930 cases, a 44% decrease (Magic Valley cases have dropped 65% in that same window).

While the Magic Valley’s COVID-19 situation is significantly rosier than it was just a few weeks ago, it’s still far worse than it was during early September when there were fewer than 200 cases per week.

The 5,930 cases the state experienced during the last seven days would have been the one-week record high as recently as mid-October.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls had 17 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, a marked improvement from the 40 or so patients the hospital had on some days last month. Deaths have slowed as well. COVID-19 killed five Magic Valley residents during the past seven days — the region had 29 deaths one week in late November.

St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus officials said a few weeks ago that their projections suggested Idaho would have to start rationing care during the holidays. The Idaho Statesman reported last week that the state’s two biggest hospital systems no longer predict that will happen.

COVID-19 has now killed 1,403 Idahoans and 210 people in the Magic Valley.

