COVID-19 cases increasing in Idaho, Magic Valley

“I do think that this is going to be the natural ebb and flow of this thing until it’s either gone through everybody and we have so much immunity in our communities … or people are vaccinated and it really has nowhere to go,” Hudson said.

Due to the number of people vaccinated, when case numbers peak, it likely won’t reach the same heights as last year. For example, the average number of new cases the health district is recording per day is in the 20s. This is down from the 50 to 100 new cases per day the district averaged last July.

While vaccines have proven to be effective in keeping these case numbers down, the Magic Valley and the state of Idaho is lagging behind the national average in vaccination rates.

According to the department of health and welfare’s dashboard, about 45% of Idahoans who are eligible for the vaccine — meaning those who are 12 years and older — are fully vaccinated. Nationwide, nearly 57% of eligible people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.

The number of vaccine doses the health district administers weekly has slowed dramatically, Hudson said. But health officials continue to hold weekly vaccine clinics at all of the district’s offices in the Magic Valley, while also looking for other ways to offer doses to people who aren’t vaccinated.