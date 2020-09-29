COVID-19 cases in south-central Idaho doubled over last 4 weeks

TWIN FALLS — The number of COVID-19 cases in south-central Idaho has doubled in the past four weeks, with significant outbreaks growing in six of the region's eight counties, the health district said Tuesday.
The South Central Public Helath District had 187 cases in the last week of August. That number grew to 471 by the end of Saturday.
And last Thursday had the the district’s largest single day case jump: 151 cases.
“We’re seeing consistent case increases in six of our eight counties,” Public Health Division Administrator Logan Hudson said in a statement. “This isn’t one event exposing people to the disease. This isn’t one county facing a surge. We’re looking at an increasing trend across most of the district that may continue to rise if people don’t take precautions.”
Twin Falls, Blaine, Cassia, Camas, and Minidoka counties saw significant case increases over the last four weeks, the health district said. Jerome county’s cases surged in the middle of that time, but have leveled out again. Lincoln county’s cases rose slightly and have dropped significantly since.
“Most of the spread we are seeing starts when one person is infected at work or at a social event and then unintentionally brings the disease home to their family. If we can incorporate social distancing and mask use into our daily lives we can continue to socialize but protect our families from disease,” Epidemiology Program Manager Tanis Maxwell said.
The health district is running two hotlines for information about COVID-19: one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965, and one in English at 208-737-1138. The hotline is open on business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
