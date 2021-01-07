COVID-19 cases back up a bit, but still far below December highs

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley COVID-19 infections increased during the last seven days after three consecutive weeks of falling numbers.

The eight-county region had 578 cases from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5, a 75% increase compared to the seven days prior. Cases increased statewide during that window as well, but less dramatically. The Gem State had 6,319 cases during the last seven days, a 6% increase.

Cases have been trending up nationally. The country set a new high Wednesday with more than 130,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Idaho and Magic Valley-specific tallies during the last seven days were much higher than the worst weeks during the summer, but much lower than the worst weeks during the fall. The Magic Valley had more than 1,500 cases during the first week of November while the state had more than 10,000 during the first week of December.

Medical leaders have said a post-Christmas infection increase is likely. The size of the spike could be dependent on how many people ignored recommendations and hosted large, in-person gatherings during the holidays.