COVID-19 case numbers haven’t budged

TWIN FALLS — Idaho and Magic Valley COVID-19 case numbers have been perfectly flat during the last two weeks.

The state had 6,430 new cases from Jan. 6 through Jan. 12, a 2% increase. The Magic Valley went from 578 to 577 cases during that window, a 0.2% decrease. Those are the smallest week-to-week changes in new cases during the pandemic.

South-central Idaho and the Gem State have both avoided an anticipated post-Christmas surge in cases, although the number of new cases hasn’t fallen either. Compared to the Magic Valley’s late October and November weekly case numbers — which were in the 1,000 to 1,500 range — January’s 500 or so cases per week has been a marked improvement.

If you look back farther, the January numbers don’t seem quite as promising. For instance, the eight-county region eclipsed the 500-cases-per-week plateau for the first time during the last week of September. Before that, the weekly high had been 380 cases at the end of July.

Hospitalizations appear to be holding just as steady as the weekly case counts. St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had 19 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday. The Twin Falls hospital has had between 11 and 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations every day in 2021.

