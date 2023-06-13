A new artwork that symbolizes the tribulation of the COVID-19 pandemic is now present at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center for all to see.

More than 20 people gathered Monday on the hospital’s first floor to watch the unveiling of the COVID memorial artwork. The piece honors patients and healthcare workers who battled the pandemic together. The artwork is a single tree with leaves flowing away from the branches as they transform into silver birds.

“I just saw a lot of hurt and a lot of the bad that came out of COVID,” said Dr. Daryl Ficklin, the internal medicine doctor at the hospital who initiated the project.

“I wanted to have something so that we could remember this and also to kind of help people heal because there’s a lot of sore feelings I think out there from COVID,” Ficklin said.

It took over a year to complete the task. He worked closely with Dawn Soto, the executive director of St. Luke’s Health Foundation, to further develop his vision and convey his message within the piece.

“Dr. Ficklin came to us with the vision of what he wanted to do to really memorize the victims of COVID and to honor the caregivers who took care of them,” Soto told the Times-News. “And so we were able to work with Dr. Ficklin on what his vision was and work with a company that provides artwork.”

The foundation raises money through donations provided by local community members and internal donations offered by employees and physicians. The medical executive staff provided donations of about $10,000 to fund the artwork, Soto said.

Ficklin addressed the small crowd with a heartfelt speech before the unveiling took place. He dedicated the memorial to all who were affected by the virus, including patients and healthcare workers.

The piece was originally planned to be displayed outside the hospital. Placing the artwork inside would allow patients more exposure to see the work and it would be easier for maintenance, said Ficklin.

“I’m happy that, finally, it’s here and that we could unveil it,” Ficklin told the Times-News. “Hopefully, it can help unite the community and help everyone get back together again.”

