COVID-19 antibody tests available at Fred Meyer pharmacies around Idaho
Courtesy Clerk Tony Wrobel collects shopping carts to push into the store in January 2017 at Fred Meyer in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

BOISE — Fred Meyer pharmacies across the Northwest, including Idaho, have coronavirus rapid antibody testing available, according to the company.

The antibody tests, which are done using a finger-prick blood sample, will be available at all 133 of the chain’s pharmacies, including locations in Idaho, according to company spokesperson Jeffrey Temple.

Tests are available for $25 and will typically provide results in about 15 minutes. People who think they may have previously caught the coronavirus and are not currently showing symptoms are eligible to receive the test.

Antibody tests are done by licensed health professionals at Fred Meyer pharmacies.

To schedule an appointment for the antibody test, go to fredmeyer.com/health/pharmacy/covid-care.

