Roger Driesel was first shot seven times with a .22 rifle in a shop on the outskirts of Gooding, then the man who pulled the trigger, because Driesel was still alive, retrieved a .380 pistol and shot him one more time, according to court records.

The two Gooding residents charged in connection with the killing, Driesel’s girlfriend Athena Lynne Miller, 50, and Nicholas A. James, 31, were arraigned Wednesday. James was charged with first-degree murder, while Miller was charged with aiding and abetting the murder.

Miller and James also face charges of grand theft, relating to a gun they allegedly stole, destruction of evidence and giving false information to officers. They are being held without bond, and a preliminary hearing has been set for July 13.

Court records say they both admitted to police a role in the killing, with Miller reportedly telling James she wanted Driesel dead. James carried it out, although he told police in a written statement that he didn’t intend to kill Driesel but “things got out of hand.”

Driesel was constantly berating Miller, James said, and Miller said Driesel had hit her. James said he snapped when he heard about a physical altercation and it brought back memories of his father beating his mother. He said Driesel on several occasions said he was going to shoot James, and even Gooding Police Chief Dave Fisher and Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gaugh.

“I felt like I was just trying to protect those who protect me,” James wrote in the statement.

Driesel and Miller were in an upstairs room when James and a roommate pulled up to a residence at 1848 S. 2100 E., Miller wrote in a statement to police. Driesel went downstairs to meet them and Miller said she fell asleep.

Later, Miller said James told her Driesel was dead, but later asked Miller for her handgun “to finish Roger off so he didn’t suffer anymore.” Miller wrote that she went back upstairs and heard her gun go off.

The next day, the two went into the shop and cleaned the spot where Driesel had died, the statement said, and Miller pushed Driesel’s body into an old oil pit and covered the body with a tarp.

James said he broke up the .22 rifle and threw it off a bridge in Twin Falls, and reportedly put Miller’s pistol, a Kel-Tec P3 380, in a backpack and hid it in an acquaintance’s garage without his permission. Police later found the backpack and removed it.

Miller said James convinced her to report the handgun missing to police on May 18, reports say.

The pair aroused suspicion in the days following Driesel’s death, according to police.

One time, when Miller was talking to police, she spoke of Roger in the past tense.

Then, on May 23, an acquaintance said James asked him if he knew what three .22 caliber bullets do to the back of someone’s head and proceeded to say it “kind of makes a mess.”

When Driesel was found, Miller told police she was in her room playing a video game.

“Before they took Roger out of the old oil pit, I called Nick to tell him they found Roger. Nick said thank you for the update and hung up,” she wrote in a statement.

During an interview with police, Miller said she regretted asking James to kill Driesel, documents say.