A preliminary hearing for one of two men charged with first-degree murder in a Heyburn death is on pause until a multi-day evidentiary hearing determines if a jail search and seizure intruded on attorney-client privilege.

Klee Morrison and his brother were both charged after police said the two killed Julio Lopez on Jan. 2, 2022, at the Morrison family home and drove his body to the desert in Lincoln County.

The ongoing evidentiary hearing is scheduled in Morrison’s case through March 29 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court to determine if the search, which was executed under a search warrant, the seizure of legal documents and handwritten notes along with monitored calls and jail visits — violated his rights.

The remaining days for the evidentiary hearing start at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday, March 21 and March 29.

Morrison filed a grievance at the jail in November 2022. Jail staff responded stating that the issue was about his criminal case and that he needed to consult his attorney.

Documents filed in court by Morrison’s attorneys state that if detectives and the prosecutor had access to the seized items or the ability to hear attorney-client visits or phone conversations, the charges should be dismissed.

They said the search on Nov. 10, 2022, occurred 30 minutes after his attorney left.

Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson also filed an affidavit with the court stating that during a jail conversation between Morrison and his ex-wife, she read to him excerpts from a news article that cited portions of the probable cause document that contained factual allegations in both cases.

Morrison stated he had been writing about and debunking the allegations and that he wanted to pass his notes to his brother and co-defendant, Kalob Morrison.

Stevenson wrote that at least in part, law enforcement’s motivation for the search warrant was due to Klee Morrison’s conversation with his ex-wife.

Kalob Morrison, Stevenson wrote, is not an attorney, which means those notes were not privileged client-attorney conversations.

In addition, Stevenson said he never possessed, saw, reviewed or came into possession in any way the writings or materials from Klee Morrison’s cell, and neither did anyone from his office.

Stevenson said law enforcement has not communicated to him or anyone in his office any knowledge about the material’s content.

The jury trial for Kalob Morrison was continued until a judge rules on the pending issues, according to court documents.