Related to this story

Heyburn murder trial to be reset

Heyburn murder trial to be reset

Kalob Morrison was accused in February 2022 of killing Julio Lopez in concert with his brother at the Morrison’s Heyburn family home and drivi…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts, spews hot cloud