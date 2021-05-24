Couple opens new winery in Buhl

Chateau DNA will not have a day-to-day restaurant but will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. for wine service.

Other events such as ladies night, taco Tuesday, holiday events, ballroom dance lessons, music on the lawn, and Thursday Night Football are also part of Aileen’s plans. The winery will also serve as a venue for one wedding a month, and they already have some dates booked for 2021.

“We want to do a lot of events for the community and us together, and still take maybe a day off and go explore,” Aileen said.

Because of the current influx of people to Idaho, she hopes local governments will help small businesses get off the ground. The permit and licensing process has taken almost six months and pushed back the grand opening, she said.

“Whether it’s a beauty salon or a hair shop or a florist, we would like to see more support from the government agencies, the city and county, to support the businesses in a fast process,” Aileen said.

Anyone interested in visiting the winery can check their website, chateaudnavineyardandwinery.com for updates.