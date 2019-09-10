TWIN FALLS — The county elections department on Monday released the names of two additional city council candidates.
Twin Falls County Elections Director Valerie Varadi said Mona Weeks will challenge Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar for Seat 3 in the Nov. 5 election. In Murtaugh, incumbent Yale Bessire is running for a four-year seat on the City Council.
In addition, Susan Gabardi is running for a two-year seat on the Buhl City Council, instead of the four-year seat previously reported.
Cities have a week to report corrections to the county elections department, Varadi said.
