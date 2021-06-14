County planning commission approves motocross track permit

In addition to creating more opportunities for the sport, building a track would remove some motorcycles from local trails in the Sawtooth National Forest and Bureau of Land Management property.

“By creating a track, we’re going to take some of the users away from those areas and take some of that pressure off, because now they have a designated place where they can ride and practice their skills,” Higley said.

In his presentation to the commission, Barfuss said the motocross club plans to hold practices on Wednesdays and two weekends per month. The club also hopes to hold two races a month, which would replace a couple of the weekend practices. These track operations would take place between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. from March through October.

Two residents who live near the proposed site spoke in opposition of the project during Thursday’s permit hearing. They raised concerns over the noise and dust the track could generate.

Ralph James, who pastures cattle on property north of the track site, said the noise from the nearby Magic Valley Speedway has agitated his cattle to the point of the cows breaking through his fence and scurrying away. He is worried that the noise from the motocross track would only add to this issue.