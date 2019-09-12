{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The county is accepting applications to fill vacancies on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Applicants should represent the county at large and should have a strong commitment to the community. Applicants from cities or areas of city impact larger than 1,500 people will not be considered at this time.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The deadline to apply is Nov. 30. For an application, go to twinfallscounty.org/hr/advisory-board. A resume is encouraged.

Appointment will be made in January 2020. Terms are typically for three years. This is an unpaid position.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments