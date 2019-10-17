{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The county is accepting applications to fill vacancies on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Applicants should represent the county at large and should have a strong commitment to the community. Applicants from cities or areas of city impact larger than 1,500 people will not be considered at this time.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 30. For an application, go to twinfallscounty.org/hr/advisory-board. A resumé is encouraged.

The appointment will be made in January. Terms are typically for three years. This is an unpaid position.

