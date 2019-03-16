Try 3 months for $3
Railroad

First passenger train to Hollister — Oct. 2, 1909.

 COURTESY OF THE TWIN FALLS COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

CURRY — At a member’s request, Darrell Buffaloe will return to the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum with his presentation on railroad history, with revisions to include more on the Magic Valley area.

The presentation will be at 1 p.m. March 23 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30, between Twin Falls and Filer.

For more information, call 208-736-4675 or email info@twinfallsmuseum.org.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments