CURRY — Meet representatives of Magic Valley historical groups and learn about their roles regarding local history. The event will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer.

Talk with Paul Smith of Preservation Twin Falls, Jennifer Hills from the Twin Falls Public Library and Mike Owsley of the Hagerman Historical Society.

Twin Falls County and the city of Twin Falls each have preservation commissions, and the Twin Falls County Historical Society operates the museum. Why so many organizations? Attend the event and find where to look for local history.

Admission is free, but seating is limited; you may want to bring your own folding chair. For more information, call 208-751-1165.

