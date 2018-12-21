TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls County Commissioners reviewed a tax exemption application from Lamb Weston this week, but they’re now asking for more information.
The potato processor sought an exemption for what it projected to be a $6 million investment in its Twin Falls plant. But after giving a presentation to the commission on Tuesday, the company was given the option to revise its application.
“We felt it wasn’t a realistic picture of what they were doing, really,” Commissioner Terry Kramer said.
Twin Falls County has the ability to exempt taxes on increased property values from certain manufacturing-related expansion projects. The exemption can be up to 100 percent of the increase, and last between one and five years. This was the third time a company has applied for an exemption from the Twin Falls County Commission.
Commissioners will use a matrix to evaluate Lamb Weston’s investment and its impact on the surrounding community. The company’s application, however, didn’t reflect that the Twin Falls plant competes for capital with other Lamb Weston plants, Kramer said.
“The equipment that they’re using now is from the ‘80s,” he said.
An upgrade in equipment may also impact the skills and training needed for more high-tech jobs. And that could also affect salaries and help move the plant forward for the next 20 years, Kramer said.
Lamb Weston will now have time to revisit its application to add more or revised information. The deadline for the tax exemption is April 15, Kramer said.
A company spokeswoman declined a request for comment on the existing application but said Lamb Weston expected to have a new application to present in January.
