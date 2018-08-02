Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SHOSHONE — Idaho’s computer system for issuing driver’s licenses and identification cards will upgrade this month from a 1980s mainframe to a more modern system.

To make this transition, all county sheriff’s Department of Motor Vehicles offices that issue driver’s licenses and identification cards will be closed Aug. 9 and 10.

County assessor’s offices will remain open to issue vehicle registrations and titles. Disability placards will not be available during the two-day closure.

County sheriff’s DMV offices will reopen on Aug. 13. Customers, however, should anticipate delays while employees adjust to the new system.

“We are encouraging citizens needing to apply for or renew their driver’s license or identification card in August to do so before Aug. 9, or if possible wait until the week of Aug. 20,” Idaho Transportation Department Division of Motor Vehicles Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said in a statement.

The IDT DMV headquarters in Boise will also be closed Aug. 9 and 10 to assisting the public with driving records, driver’s license extensions and reinstatement fees.

