TWIN FALLS — As Twin Falls County courts have a need for more parking, the county has begun demolishing four houses on Sixth Avenue West.
The city issued demolition permits on Feb. 6 for houses at 136, 142, 152 and 162 Sixth Ave. N. Construction crews are still in the process of tearing down the homes.
“They’re all old homes that we got really tired of maintaining,” Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson said.
The county has owned these houses for years, leasing them out to nonprofits such as Bill’s Place and Victory Home. But over time, the county has experienced a greater need for parking near the courthouse.
“On certain days, you can’t find anywhere down there to park,” said Johnson, who was recently at the courthouse for jury duty.
The houses will make way for a parking lot. Johnson believes the county will pave the lot and open it up this summer.
