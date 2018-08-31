Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Amalgamated Sugar Co.'s processing plant is seen in the background on July 27. Twin Falls County Planning and Zoning Commission denied a request to build two potato cellars at this site on 3300 East south of Clif Bar in the agriculture zone in the city of Twin Falls' Area of Impact. Eagle Eye Properties has appealed the decision to the county commissioners.

TWIN FALLS — County commissioners heard an appeal Thursday to reverse a May 24 denial by the county zoning commission of a request for a conditional use permit for potato cellars in an agricultural zone.

After listening to more than an hour of arguments, Twin Falls County Commissioners set Sept. 13 to decide whether to uphold the May decision or to overturn the decision and allow the cellars to be built on 38 acres of farmland south of Chobani and Clif Bar.

Based on numerous concerns from staff, individual board members and neighbors of the cellars, the county Planning and Zoning Board unanimously voted in May to deny the request by Eagle Eye Properties, a cooperative of five local growers whose potatoes are packed and shipped by Idaho Falls-based Eagle Eye Produce. Nuisances such as noise and traffic, plus inconsistencies between the application and the applicants’ testimony were at the center of the debate.

Attorney Jeff Banks told commissioners on Thursday that the P&Z board “arbitrarily and capriciously” denied the permit and said zoning “staff involved themselves in the process — a violation of the applicant’s due process.”

The P&Z’s application process “was a moving target,” Banks said.

Much of the argument focused around varying interpretations of Idaho’s Right to Farm Act, which, the applicant says, makes a conditional use permit unnecessary.

The zoning department disagrees.

Zoning Director Bill Crafton pitched the reasoning behind the board’s denial of the application, saying the board felt the applicant “was not convincing enough” and left “too many discrepancies in the application.”

“In 400 hearings, I’ve never had an applicant that objected to their own application,” Crafton said.

Eagle Eye Produce expanded to Twin Falls several years ago. The potato packer also grows potatoes.

County commissioners Terry Kramer, Don Hall and Jack Johnson will review some 70 pages of minutes from P&Z hearings before making their decision.

