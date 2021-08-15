'Country Pride, Country Wide': Gooding County Fair and Rodeo starts Wednesday

GOODING — Tickets are already sold out for Friday’s and Saturday’s pro rodeo at the county fairgrounds.

That’s no surprise to Gooding resident Charmy LeaVell.

“It almost always is (sold out) each year, especially on Friday and Saturday,” LeaVell said. “One has to get their tickets early if they want to go.”

The Gooding County Pro Rodeo is the local highlight of the year, she said.

“It’s one of the few community events where families can go to visit with one another and have fun,” LeaVell said. “It’s exciting. It’s real. It’s fun.”

Tickets for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s rodeos are still available at tickets.goodingprorodeo.com/p/tickets.

Gooding County is prime rodeo country, LeaVell said.

She and her husband, Lonnie, founded the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame to celebrate those men and women who made significant contributions to the rodeo industry. Now is the time to see the nation’s new crop of up-and-coming rodeo stars.

“Who doesn’t like to watch a ‘rodeo star’ or be able to say, ‘I knew them when?’” LeaVell said.

