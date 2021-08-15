 Skip to main content
'Country Pride, Country Wide': Gooding County Fair and Rodeo starts Wednesday
PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding

Adam William Lucero tries riding Dream On during the PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding on Aug. 14, 2019, at the Gooding County fairgrounds.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

GOODING — Tickets are already sold out for Friday’s and Saturday’s pro rodeo at the county fairgrounds.

That’s no surprise to Gooding resident Charmy LeaVell.

“It almost always is (sold out) each year, especially on Friday and Saturday,” LeaVell said. “One has to get their tickets early if they want to go.”

The Gooding County Pro Rodeo is the local highlight of the year, she said.

“It’s one of the few community events where families can go to visit with one another and have fun,” LeaVell said. “It’s exciting. It’s real. It’s fun.”

Tickets for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s rodeos are still available at tickets.goodingprorodeo.com/p/tickets.

Gooding County is prime rodeo country, LeaVell said.

She and her husband, Lonnie, founded the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame to celebrate those men and women who made significant contributions to the rodeo industry. Now is the time to see the nation’s new crop of up-and-coming rodeo stars.

“Who doesn’t like to watch a ‘rodeo star’ or be able to say, ‘I knew them when?’” LeaVell said.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association-sanctioned rodeos start at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

What’s happening at the fair?

The Gooding County Fair officially begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with the Main Street Parade, after which the carnival opens with special-priced $1 rides.

Gooding County Fair Parade

Riley Goeckner demonstrates roping during the Gooding County Fair Parade August 15, 2012, in Gooding.

Exhibit halls open each day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Be sure to check out the photography, antiques, home arts, garden, flowers and art entries.

And while you’re at it, don’t miss the 4-H/FFA animal barns, including goats, sheep, dairy, swine, and small animals.

Gooding County Fair

Jesse Balch, 17, sends a text message while his steer, Fred, grabs a bite to eat  at the Gooding County Fair.
Gooding County Fair

Aleena Friebert, 7, left, and Boyd Ruiz, 8, run their dogs Aug. 16, 2017, in the Clover Bud division during the 4-H dog show at the Gooding County Fair in Gooding.

The carnival opens at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday. All-day passes are available.

Live music follows the rodeo on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at Chute 7.

