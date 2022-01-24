Council to hold hearing on impact fee increase

TWIN FALLS — An increase in impact fees for new construction will be the focus of a public hearing at Monday night’s City Council meeting. The Council will take public comment on a proposed 11.4% increase to the fees charged to new development projects that are used to pay for capital projects as growth occurs. Impact fees are intended to maintain current levels of service as growth occurs, and help pay for roads, public safety facilities for fire, police and medical, as well as open space, parks and recreation.

The City Council meeting begins at 5 p.m., and the public hearing will start no sooner than 6 p.m. at Twin Falls City Hall.

The impact fees were recently increased in 2021, and the new fees have only been in effect since November. But increasing costs for materials like concrete, steel, lumber and fuel have driven up prices listed in the Municipal Cost Index (MCI), which is used by cities to estimate building costs. In October, the MCI went up 11.4%, a substantial year-over-year increase. The Council voted to hold a public hearing on the increase at its Dec. 20 meeting and will discuss whether or not to increase the impact fees to pass those increased costs on to developers.

At the Dec. 20 meeting, Councilmember Nikki Boyd disagreed that an increase would be a good idea at this time, citing a rollercoaster economy with the potential slowdown of growth, and her concerns of an increase in home foreclosures at the start of this year.

“Say we raise this a little bit … What happens if we don’t really need it?” Boyd said. “Everything has escalated and this gets passed on to everybody, so its developers and builders and consumers.”

Councilman Shawn Barigar said the fees are used to allow the city to keep up with growth.

“These are called impact fees for a reason, and it’s the impact of new people in our community, using our streets, using our police, using our fire, using our parks,” Barigar said. “It’s to plan for the inevitable need for those services.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0