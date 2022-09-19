Council passes ordinance to shift utility billing to landlords

TWIN FALLS — It's been talked about for months, but now it's official. Property owners will be responsible for new city utility accounts.

The Twin Falls City Council voted Monday to hold landlords responsible for the payment of city services, such as water and sewer, for the rental homes they own.

Renters who have fallen behind in paying their city bills collectively owe $100,000 in delinquent charges, city staff told the City Council.

The ordinance will gradually shift responsibility to the landlords as new tenants move in. Effective Jan. 1, all new accounts will be opened in the property owners' name.

Current accounts will be grandfathered in the renter's name until they move out.

On Monday night, the motion passed by a 5-2 vote.

During discussion prior to the vote, council member Spencer Cutler said he was concerned that this might allow renters to behave vengefully toward landlords by letting water run.

“I’ve been back and forth on this issue,” Cutler said. “One thing I’m hung up on is it gives renters leverage over a landlord where they could, if they know they’re going to be skipping out could turn the water on, turn the sprinklers on, and the landlord could three days later find they’re stuck with a thousand dollar bill.”

Assistant Finance Director Brent Hyatt informed the council that the city has implemented 9,000 cellular meters to allow people to monitor their water usage digitally, and that a system could be set up to send emails or text messages if excessive water was being used, such as in the scenario Cutler described.

Mayor Ruth Pierce commented that landlords could require a larger deposit to cover utilities.

“My reality has been that I as a renter have paid for everything," council member Jason Brown said. "So this one has been a little more difficult for me personally.”

It's estimated that the city writes off more than $100,000 from delinquent accounts per year. And that doesn't include the labor costs of trying to collect payment.

Vice Mayor Christopher Reid said that ultimately the taxpayers of Twin Falls were being held liable by the current system.

“All 53,000 of us who live here are paying for those renters because they skipped town,” Reid said. “The majority of us are paying for those individuals.”

The motion to approve the ordinance passed with Nikki Boyd voting "no" and Cutler abstained.