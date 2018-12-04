TWIN FALLS — The City Council is changing how it wants to give out grants to nonprofits — but the future of that grant program is far from certain.
On Monday, Council members continued their ongoing discussion of the Municipal Powers Outsource Grants — a program that’s intended to award money to nonprofit groups that are performing services the city could otherwise be offering. While the Council agreed the current award process is problematic, the board was split on whether it even thought the program worth continuing.
After reconsidering and amending a previously failed motion, the Council voted 6-0 to change the MPOG process to better align with Council and city priorities. However, in January, the Council will once again consider the initial question of whether it will continue funding those programs at all.
“This probably isn’t the right program for us to be involved in altogether,” Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins said. “… Some of these organizations are near and dear to my heart and I want to be able to support them. But is it the job of the seven of us to collect property tax and then distribute it to some of these nonprofits, off of our wanting to help, instead of letting the public step up to the plate and donate to the organizations that they choose as individuals to donate to, and to support the organizations that they choose to support?”
Hawkins, Vice Mayor Nikki Boyd and Mayor Shawn Barigar were all opposed to continuing the MPOGs, while councilmen Chris Talkington, Greg Lanting and Christopher Reid wanted to keep them, at least for the time being.
“I don’t want to back out of funding things that basically help our most vulnerable populations,” Lanting said.
Councilwoman Ruth Pierce was not at the meeting, and the initial vote to change the process failed 3-3. After reconsidering and amending the new process with a $10,000 grant award cap, the vote was unanimous.
“I can support this process if we can have an agenda item scheduled on whether we want to fund it or not, as soon as we can,” Barigar said.
The question of funding will be considered once again at the Jan. 7 meeting, City Manager Travis Rothweiler said.
The Council had previously indicated a willingness to continue its grant program under a more formalized process created by staff. City grant writer Mandi Thompson presented her process at a November meeting, but the Council tabled the discussion in order to give it more thought.
Twin Falls has awarded more than $1.5 million to 21 organizations since 2003. Under the new process, those groups will be required to present an application with project goals aligning to the city’s strategic plan. Nonprofits will also be limited to a $10,000 funding request, and it will be an all-or-nothing process to award those funds. The selection process will include committee review using a matrix, followed by a final Council vote.
This year, the city has budgeted $85,000 for the MPOG program, the Times-News previously reported.
“We spend more time talking about this an anything, ever,” Boyd said.
Also at the meeting, the Council:
- Approved a three-year contract between the city of Twin Falls and the Twin Falls Rural Fire District.
- Authorized the mayor to sign a program agreement form for its 2019 Pedestrian Safety Program application.
- Approved the use of approximately $7,654 in contingency funds toward hiring a firm to evaluate opportunities for regional cooperation with EMS system design and operational changes.
