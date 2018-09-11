TWIN FALLS — The city believes rerouting U.S. 30 will be a necessity as Twin Falls looks to the future.
The Twin Falls City Council reaffirmed that belief on Monday by approving a resolution requesting the Idaho Transportation Department reroute the highway from the Second Avenues downtown to Washington Street, Sixth Avenue West and Minidoka Avenue.
“Upon redevelopment of those areas, at that point the Second Avenues would revert back to the city of Twin Falls,” Assistant City Engineer Troy Vitek said.
The resolution states that rerouting the highway would improve safety for schoolchildren, improve the truck route to an industrial area and promote economic development of historic downtown. It also cites recommendations from Tom Hudson’s “Business Development Guide.”
But if the dream becomes closer to a reality, the city may need to reach for its wallet, Councilman Chris Talkington said.
“I think without a more in-depth review of the residents and businesses along the impacted areas, we may be putting our foot in our mouth,” he said. “This is also something I doubt ITD would be very excited about unless we showed a willingness to cost participate in this.”
Mayor Shawn Barigar said collectively, the city has made this street project a priority, but a resolution to the state reemphasizes that. All six of the Council members present voted in favor of the resolution; Councilwoman Nikki Boyd was absent.
Also at the meeting, the City Council:
- Approved a Federal Aviation Administration grant of $532,809 for airport planning and snow removal equipment.
- Accepted a right of way for Meadowview Lane North from Whispering Pine Drive to Addison Avenue East.
- Accepted a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant from the Federal Emergency Management Association. The grant amount of $655,327 covers 75 percent of salaries and benefits for five new firefighters over two years; and 35 percent of those salaries and benefits for a third year. The local match is $407,363.
- Approved annexation of 40 acres at 630 Hankins Road South, west of Jayco.
- Raised recreation fees and pool fees.
