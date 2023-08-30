Coroners have released the names of the three Magic Valley men who died Saturday in a pair of crashes in Jerome County.

Iziah Humberto Rodriguez, 24, of Buhl was driving a 2005 Subaru Impreza when he lost control of the vehicle at about 2:16 a.m. while traveling at "a high rate of speed" on Golf Course Road, police say. Twin Falls Deputy Corner Will Carson released Rodriguez's name Tuesday.

The vehicle rolled several times, police said, and Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt. He died in Twin Falls County after being flown to a local hospital.

His passenger, Daniel Martinez, a 23-year-old man from Jerome, died at the scene, said Jerome County Coroner Dan Chatterton.

Oscar Tenorio-Aragon, 34, of Wendell was killed about 12 hours later after his 2003 Honda Accord went off westbound Interstate 84 near milepost 177 and overturned, police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.