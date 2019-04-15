TWIN FALLS — A Buhl man died last week due to an industrial accident, the Ada County Coroner’s Office reported Monday.
Leodan Porta-Serva, 33, was employed with Guerry Inc. and was injured while performing maintenance on a light pole Thursday in Buhl. Porta-Serva was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning.
According to coroner’s office, he died of blunt force trauma due to an industrial accident. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
"The U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA Area Office in Boise started an investigation into this fatality," a Department of Labor spokesperson said Monday in response to a media request for information. "This is now an open investigation and because of it we can’t provide any further comment or details at this time."
