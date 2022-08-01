Coroner releases name of Murtaugh man who died in ATV crash west of Paul

PAUL — The Minidoka coroner has released the name of a Murtaugh man who died Thursday after failing to yield to a pickup truck west of Paul.

Minidoka County Coroner Lucky Bourne told the Times-News that Vitale Jose Jesus Aguilera, 48, died at the scene of the crash at 100 West and 800 North.

Aquilera was driving a Suzuki King Quad north on 100 West when he failed to yield at a stop sign at 800 North, the Idaho State Police said in an email. Aguilera was not wearing a helmet when he was struck by an eastbound Ford F-150 driven by an 18-year-old Burley man.

Aguilera died at the scene.

Friends and neighbors have set up a baked food sale to benefit the family Aug. 8 at Community Building Supply in Murtaugh.