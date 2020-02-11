WELLS, Nev. (AP) — A couple from Idaho and two men in a car driven by a man from Las Vegas were identified Monday as the four people killed in a head-on wreck on a northeast Nevada highway during the weekend.
Michael R. Crispin, 60, and Gwendolyn Crispin, 61, of Meridian died when their Hyundai Sonata was hit by a Subaru Impreza driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 93 south of Wells, Chief Deputy Elko County Coroner Nicholas Czegledi said.
You have free articles remaining.
The Subaru driver, Efrain Madera-Tadeo, 26, of Las Vegas, and passenger Edgar Jovany Morales-Contreras, 24, also were killed in the crash before noon Saturday. Morales-Contreras’ hometown wasn’t immediately known, Czegledi said.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jonathan Goolsby said investigators believe the Subaru, with Oregon license plates, was speeding and passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone when the crash occurred about 25 miles south of Wells and Interstate 80.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.