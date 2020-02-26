Coroner confirms that Boise man found dead after travel to Asia did not have coronavirus

BOISE — The Ada County coroner confirmed Tuesday that the 71-year-old man found dead in Boise after his return from traveling to China did not have coronavirus.

Frederick Gilbert, of Boise, died Feb. 9 at his home due to cardiovascular problems, and it is considered a natural death with no foul play, according to the coroner.

According to previous reports, Gilbert returned to the United States from Asia on Feb. 5. That led to coordination with Central District Health in Boise and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and samples were submitted for testing. Initial tests were negative, and test results returned to the Ada County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday morning confirmed that Gilbert was negative for the virus.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on tweeted Monday that Idaho has not seen any cases of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

A newly set-up page on the department’s website said officials are monitoring the situation closely.

“Officials are working with CDC and other states and are also in regular communication with Idaho public health districts and health care providers around the state. We are prepared to respond if someone is sick or exposed,” according to DHW’s website.

According to a report from The Associated Press on Tuesday, there are no proven treatments or vaccines for the new and mysterious virus, which has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide and killed more than 2,700, with the overwhelming majority of cases in China.

