Need to talk?

Evidence shows that suicide is not inevitable for anyone, and that lives can be saved with mental health support. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is less than a moment away.

Call or text the Idaho Suicide Hotline at 208-398-4357 if you need to talk to someone. You don't need to be suicidal to call. Visit idahosuicideprevention.org to get help or learn how to volunteer.

National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK

Are you a veteran in crisis? Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text

838255 or chat online at veteranscrisisline.net