Coronavirus variants are likely spreading across Idaho, official says

IDAHO FALLS — Concerning coronavirus variants are likely spreading across Idaho, according to the state's top testing official, Dr. Christopher Ball.

The COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed in the U.S. are believed to be effective against the virus variants circulating across Idaho. But the spread of more infectious and potentially severe strains intensifies the pressure to speed vaccine rollout.

"We are in a race against the variants with our vaccination program," said Dr. Kathryn Turner, the state's deputy public health researcher. "… Every single time that virus is transmitted, it has a chance to mutate. So, the faster we get people vaccinated, the better off we'll be, the fewer variants we'll have."

So far, variants accounted for four cases in the more than 100 Idahoans who tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks after receiving their final vaccine. When people contract the coronavirus after being fully vaccinated, health officials call that a breakthrough case. Turner noted that breakthrough cases are rare, accounting for less than .03% of the roughly 320,000 fully vaccinated Idahoans.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's latest numbers show 95 coronavirus cases in Idaho have been identified as caused by variants of concern.