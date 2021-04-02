Coronavirus variant identified in south-central Idaho

HAILEY — The South Central Public Health District has received laboratory confirmation of 12 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 California variant (B.1.429) and four confirmed cases of the COVID-19 UK variant (B.1.1.7), in Blaine County.

At this point, COVID-19 variants have not been discovered in any other counties in this region, SCPHD said Friday.

Variants have been identified in other areas of the state.

Study: Variants need luck for success Let’s say you are a new member of the SARS-CoV-2 family, with a few genetic tweaks that distinguish you from the rest of the clan. Maybe you have changes in your spike protein that allow you to more easily to invade cells, or a random mutation that helps you elude the virus-killing effects of a COVID-19 treatment.

With the emergence of these variants in south-central Idaho, the health district said it is imperative, now more than ever, to follow public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. These recommendations include the following:

Wearing a mask when in public

Washing your hands often and avoiding touching your face

Staying home when sick except to seek medical attention

Maintaining space between yourself and others not of the same household

Avoid large gatherings

Getting vaccinated

No single effort is 100 percent effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19, the health district said, so public health officials urge residents to practice all of them whenever possible to help protect their community.