Coronavirus testing is critical to Idaho’s reopening plan. Do we have enough supplies?

BOISE — Idaho’s coronavirus testing capacity is improving — and soon it could be a little easier to get a test.

About two weeks ago, Gov. Brad Little established a task force to specifically address testing issues. After weeks of nationwide backlogs and shortages of testing equipment, Idaho officials say testing is in significantly better shape due to an increase in supplies and a decrease in demand for tests. Now state health experts are looking to broaden the criteria for who can be tested for COVID-19 as local laboratories ramp up their test-processing capacity to several thousand per day.

Idaho began its four-stage plan to reopen the state May 1 following five weeks of a statewide coronavirus stay-home order. State officials have repeatedly emphasized how testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, will play a vital role in moving forward through each stage.

How many people can Idaho test for COVID-19?

In the last few weeks, Little and state health officials have said fast, accurate testing will allow Idaho to keep tabs on the criteria that must be met to move to each subsequent phase of the reopening plans. That criteria includes downward trends in new coronavirus cases and a robust testing program for health care workers.