Coronavirus: Cases climb past 100 at Idaho prison; crowd protests Boise mask mandate

BOISE — The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Idaho’s prison system, but the good news is that most inmates who have tested positive are asymptomatic, Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt wrote in an online update.

Increased testing this week at the Idaho State Correctional Center in Kuna showed 103 new cases of COVID-19 out of 258 people in E block, where the prison’s first three cases were found, leading to a medical quarantine for that area. Tewalt’s post said that all 103 do not have symptoms of the illness. Nine of the 258 tests are still pending, he said, while 146 were negative.

In the prison’s H block, 342 individuals were tested and 92 of those tests have come back so far, Tewalt said. All were negative. The rest of those test results are pending.

The Idaho State Correctional Center houses more than 2,100 men. The number of positive COVID-19 cases there among inmates is now 119, with only 12 of those showing symptoms, according to Tewalt.

The prison also has seen several staff members get infected. Tewalt’s update indicated that two more employees, one in security and one in a nonsecurity position, tested positive, bringing the number of IDOC staff cases to 36.