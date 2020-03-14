Coronavirus case confirmed in Blaine County
Coronavirus case confirmed in Blaine County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HAILEY — A case of COVID-19, the diseased caused by the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Blaine County.

Officials with the South Central Public Health District confirmed on Saturday afternoon the second case of the novel coronavirus in Idaho.

The case involves a woman over the age of 50, who is recovering from mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization, according to Melody Boyer, director of the health district.

“We initiated our investigation late last night, and the patient is following directives from public health to self isolate at home,” Boyer said at a press conference. “We are working as fast as humanly possible. We have very limited information, and we ask for your understanding.”

It is still unknown where she contracted the virus. Although she recently traveled to a neighboring state, the state did not have confirmed cases while she was there. Officials said they would not identify which state she traveled to.

Public health administrators confirmed that she stayed home while she was symptomatic.

“The good news is she followed the guidance of the CDC and health district, and she stayed home when she felt ill. She did not go to work; she did not go out in public,” officials said. “With this disease, the people that are symptomatic are driving the disease.”

Officials confirmed that they do not feel that any businesses or schools in the area have any more risk in the area prior to Friday.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirmed the state’s first case of the novel coronavirus on Friday afternoon.

The case involves a woman in her 50s in Ada County, said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator of public health for the Department of Health and Welfare. The woman has experienced mild to moderate symptoms that didn’t require hospitalization, and she’s recovering well, Shaw-Tulloch said.

The woman had returned from a conference in New York City, Shaw-Tulloch said. Three other attendees at that conference have tested positive for the coronavirus.

COVID-19, the disease that emerged in China in 2019, is caused by a new type of coronavirus. Other types of coronavirus, such as the common cold, can infect humans but have mild symptoms. Scientists and medical providers are still learning about the new virus and are working on potential vaccines and treatments.

The virus has spread from China to many other countries in the past several months. The first cases closest to Idaho were confirmed in Washington and Oregon in January and February.

The new coronavirus is believed to have a higher mortality rate than seasonal flu, especially among the elderly and people with other health conditions or compromised immune systems. Public health experts stress the importance of hygiene and self-isolation to slow the spread of the virus.

What if I think I have the coronavirus?

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says to call a medical provider if you:

  • Have been in an area during the past 14 days where people have been infected.
  • Are concerned you might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
  • Have symptoms of fever or cough.
  • The symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat, joint and bone pain, headache and chills.

The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.

