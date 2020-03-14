Coronavirus case confirmed in Blaine County

HAILEY — A case of COVID-19, the diseased caused by the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Blaine County.
Officials with the South Central Public Health District confirmed on Saturday afternoon the second case of the novel coronavirus in Idaho.
The case involves a woman over the age of 50, who is recovering from mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization, according to Melody Boyer, director of the health district.
“We initiated our investigation late last night, and the patient is following directives from public health to self isolate at home,” Boyer said at a press conference. “We are working as fast as humanly possible. We have very limited information, and we ask for your understanding.”
It is still unknown where she contracted the virus. Although she recently traveled to a neighboring state, the state did not have confirmed cases while she was there. Officials said they would not identify which state she traveled to.
Public health administrators confirmed that she stayed home while she was symptomatic.
“The good news is she followed the guidance of the CDC and health district, and she stayed home when she felt ill. She did not go to work; she did not go out in public,” officials said. “With this disease, the people that are symptomatic are driving the disease.”
Officials confirmed that they do not feel that any businesses or schools in the area have any more risk in the area prior to Friday.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirmed the state’s first case of the novel coronavirus on Friday afternoon.
The case involves a woman in her 50s in Ada County, said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator of public health for the Department of Health and Welfare. The woman has experienced mild to moderate symptoms that didn’t require hospitalization, and she’s recovering well, Shaw-Tulloch said.
The woman had returned from a conference in New York City, Shaw-Tulloch said. Three other attendees at that conference have tested positive for the coronavirus.
COVID-19, the disease that emerged in China in 2019, is caused by a new type of coronavirus. Other types of coronavirus, such as the common cold, can infect humans but have mild symptoms. Scientists and medical providers are still learning about the new virus and are working on potential vaccines and treatments.
The virus has spread from China to many other countries in the past several months. The first cases closest to Idaho were confirmed in Washington and Oregon in January and February.
The new coronavirus is believed to have a higher mortality rate than seasonal flu, especially among the elderly and people with other health conditions or compromised immune systems. Public health experts stress the importance of hygiene and self-isolation to slow the spread of the virus.
What if I think I have the coronavirus?
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says to call a medical provider if you:
- Have been in an area during the past 14 days where people have been infected.
- Are concerned you might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
- Have symptoms of fever or cough.
- The symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat, joint and bone pain, headache and chills.
Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus
Looking for local information on the Coronavirus? We've got you covered.
Idaho has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency Friday due to the new coronavirus.
The Kimberly School District has canceled Monday classes for students so it can prepare for possible long-term closures. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.
The Twin Falls St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 virus.
The Boise State women’s basketball team will miss a trip to the NCAA Tournament because of the new coronavirus — and all Boise State athletic competitions have been suspended.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Thursday it is suspending all worship services because of the spread of the coronavirus.
College of Southern Idaho moves classes online to prevent coronavirus spread.
Gov. Brad Little and leaders in the Idaho House and Senate said Thursday they've made contingency plans for a hasty end to the legislative session should someone in the Statehouse get the new coronavirus.
Twin Falls School District to limit crowds, change parent conferences to prevent spread of coronavirus
Twin Falls schools announced that parent-teacher conferences will take place over the phone and no more than 250 people will be allowed in any district facility.
The first sporting event cancellations have hit Idaho and include high school and College of Southern Idaho events.
Across the U.S., there are 42 states and the District of Columbia reporting a total of 1,215 cases.
Events include the Falls2Falls Run/Walk on April 18, Spirit of Magic Valley half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids run on May 9, and Cycle Magic Valley on May 16.
The Sun Valley Film Festival announced Thursday that it was canceling its festival, which was scheduled for March 18-22.
Twin Falls city officials posted on Facebook seeking to ease concerns about the city's water system.
TWIN FALLS — City officials said no special events the city is involved with have been canceled and City Hall remains open as of Thursday afternoon.
The annual Share Your Heart Ball, a fundraiser for Camp Rainbow Gold, has been postponed.
Event organizers said ticket sales for the Lights and Lasers show at Shoshone Falls were being postponed due to fears about large gatherings.
The Big Sky Conference has canceled the remaining games in its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers moved quickly Wednesday to bolster the state's ability to test for the new coronavirus.
The health district based in Twin Falls has opened an information hotline for people to call with concerns about COVID-19.
The Idaho Legislature’s budget committee has approved $2 million in emergency funding to help Idaho prepare and respond to a potential outbreak from the novel coronavirus.
Four Boise State University international students are in self-isolation for 14 days after clearing a health screening for coronavirus COVID-19 upon their arrival to Seattle on Monday.
Although the risk of coronavirus (COVID19) is currently low in Idaho, now is the time to plan and prepare.
Here's the latest on what state health officials are saying about the coronavirus in Idaho.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — There are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Idaho but 35 people are being monitored, most of them travelers ret…
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak will reduce Chinese travel to Yellowstone National Park, according to tourism officials, but t…
No coronavirus in Idaho, but the South-Central Public Health District is montoring the global outbreak
“This is something that we plan and train for on a regular basis,” said Josh Jensen, SCPHD Public Health Preparedness Program Manager.
Buhl resident Tim Pond is back in the U.S., but still has to stay away from other people after a coronavirus outbreak on the cruise he was on.
The coronavirus, which has caused more than 550 reported deaths in China and has infected more than 24,000 people worldwide, has affected Idaho’s biggest technology company.
Buhl resident Tim Pond has kept touch with the rest of the world on Facebook after his cruise ship was quarantined Feb. 5 due to the coronavirus.
The Buhl School District will join Kimberly schools in canceling Monday classes due to COVID-19.
State officials said the first case of COVID-19, the illness caused from the coronavirus, was in Ada County.
The coronavirus hasn't hurt too many Magic Valley businesses yet, but that could change as the illness spreads.
A case of COVID-19, the diseased caused by the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Blaine County.