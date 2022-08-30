Cornhole fundraiser nets more than $7,500 for Minico volleyball equipment

RUPERT — A cornhole fundraiser to help purchase needed volleyball equipment for Minico High School was held Friday at the Rupert Square.

Minico High School Volleyball head coach Steve Latta said some of the same volleyball equipment had been at the school when he was there decades ago.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to wash the balls and the alcohol really deteriorated them.

Misty Chapa, one of the organizers of the fundraiser, said the community exceeded the $7,500 goal.

Nearly three dozen two-person teams signed up for the tournament. Members of the school’s volleyball teams volunteered.

Chapa said there were raffle prizes and the winner of the double-elimination tournament received a set of custom-made cornhole boards displays the school’s volleyball logo.