BURLEY — Mention voles in a meeting with farmers and nearly everyone has a story of alfalfa or wheat or corn fields that have been eaten alive by the furry rodents.
Vole populations used to cycle. Warm, open conditions allowed more voles to survive the winter, which allowed the population to boom. But a lack of food or a harsh winter would drop the population back to manageable levels. That cycle seems to have been broken in recent years with the population stabilizing at high levels.
Unfortunately, practices intended to build soil health, conserve water and reduce erosion seem to be favor vole survival. Cover crops along with other perennial or fall-planted crops are most susceptible to voles. Yield losses of 30 percent in pastures and small grain fields are common, with losses of 40 to 50 percent in alfalfa fields.
As growers move towards more reduced tillage practices and sprinkler irrigation systems, they tend to plow or use a heavy disk less often. Tillage that breaks up tunnels and travel paths can help reduce populations but also leaves fields vulnerable to wind erosion during the early spring.
Mowing and burning irrigation ditch banks, borrow pits and fence lines in early spring can help reduce vole populations because debris gives voles a place to hide, especially from raptors.
While it’s easy to spot hawks hunting voles from a perch atop irrigation center pivots, Jason Thomas thinks another raptor maybe even more effective at controlling voles than hawks.
Barn owls are uniquely designed to hunt voles. They have super keen hearing and can rotate their heads 250 degrees, making them perfect for finding voles, Thomas said during the annual Hay and Forage Conference held in Burley. Thomas is the University of Idaho Extension educator in Minidoka County.
When researchers analyze owl pellets, they have determined that voles make up about 95 percent of a barn owl’s diet. Adult owls need to eat about seven voles per day with each of the baby owls eating three voles per day. With a barn owl family consisting of two adults and up to five babies, that’s 203 voles per week. The babies will live in the nest with their parents for about three months which means the family will eat 2,500 to 3,000 voles during that critical growth period.
The good news is that barn owls are already here. The bad news is that changing farming practices make it harder for barn owls to nest.
Barn owls like to nest in tree cavities or holes in hay piles, Thomas said. They need protection from rain and wind. But as growers have gotten better about tarping hay piles to preserve quality, owls have a harder time finding shelter. Moving hay piles throughout the year as hay is sold also makes it difficult for owls to thrive.
That’s why Thomas is working with area youth to build barn owl boxes that farmers can purchase to provide needed habitat. The boxes are designed to be placed on a pole 6- to 10-feet in the air.
Higher might be better, but barn owls are not tidy. The box, just like a tree cavity, will fill up with pellets and feathers and other debris. Once the box is full, the owls move on so these boxes have a hinged door that allows the box to be emptied annually — as long as the box isn’t too far off the ground.
About 200 owl boxes were placed in the Caldwell area and have had an 80 percent nesting rate, Thomas said, indicating that owls are in the area.
The boxes have also been designed with grooves that assist the owls enter but the hole is small enough to deter owl predators. Barn owls prefer that the opening face north.
“Barn owls are not a silver bullet to get rid of all voles but they may help take edge off when get these years big vole populations,” Thomas said.
If you are interested in purchasing a barn owl box or would like more information, contact Thomas at 208-436-7184.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.