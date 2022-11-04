Consulate of Mexico visits Mini-Cassia businesses

HEYBURN — Staff from the Consulate of Mexico based in Boise visited Mini-Cassia on Friday and Saturday to tour several agricultural-related businesses and hold a mobile office day.

Head Consul Ricardo Gerardo Higuera said the Consulate of Mexico is an official branch of the Mexican government that operates 50 consulates in the U.S. and other countries.

In the U.S. the Consulate of Mexico serves 300,000 Mexican nationals with services like passports and visas, legal, human rights, labor, and educational assistance along with financial services.

Along with touring High Desert Milk, Mart Produce, Hansen Quality Jersey and Christensen Machine Inc. the staff held a mobile office day for Mexican nationals in the community.

“We also promote the culture of Mexico like the food, dancing and music,” Higuera said.

Higuera noticed that the technology used at the companies were more advanced than some companies in Mexico and that the Mini-Cassia companies employed many Mexican workers along with woman.

“I think that’s important,” he said.

“I think they were able to see a broad aspect of what happens in this community,” Christensen Machine Inc. President and CEO Mike Christensen said.

Christensen's brother, CapEd Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer Todd Christensen, helped coordinate the tour.

He said their company has a good relationship with the Consulate of Mexico and the tour was scheduled after Higuera said he wanted to see more of Idaho and connect with economic opportunities in the state.

The help phone number for the consulate office is 1-424-309-0009.