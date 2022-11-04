 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Consulate of Mexico visits Mini-Cassia businesses

  • 0
Consulate of Mexico

Consulate of Mexico Head Consul Ricardo Gerardo Higuera, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, drives a tractor, manufactured by Christensen Machine Inc., as President and CEO Mike Christensen watches during a tour of the business.

 Laurie Welch

HEYBURN — Staff from the Consulate of Mexico based in Boise visited Mini-Cassia on Friday and Saturday to tour several agricultural-related businesses and hold a mobile office day.

Head Consul Ricardo Gerardo Higuera said the Consulate of Mexico is an official branch of the Mexican government that operates 50 consulates in the U.S. and other countries.

In the U.S. the Consulate of Mexico serves 300,000 Mexican nationals with services like passports and visas, legal, human rights, labor, and educational assistance along with financial services.

Along with touring High Desert Milk, Mart Produce, Hansen Quality Jersey and Christensen Machine Inc. the staff held a mobile office day for Mexican nationals in the community.

“We also promote the culture of Mexico like the food, dancing and music,” Higuera said.

People are also reading…

Higuera noticed that the technology used at the companies were more advanced than some companies in Mexico and that the Mini-Cassia companies employed many Mexican workers along with woman.

“I think that’s important,” he said.

“I think they were able to see a broad aspect of what happens in this community,” Christensen Machine Inc. President and CEO Mike Christensen said.

Christensen's brother, CapEd Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer Todd Christensen, helped coordinate the tour.

He said their company has a good relationship with the Consulate of Mexico and the tour was scheduled after Higuera said he wanted to see more of Idaho and connect with economic opportunities in the state.

The help phone number for the consulate office is 1-424-309-0009.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News