Construction underway for new Navy vessel named USS Idaho — first in 100 years

BOISE — In the coming years, the Gem State will have a new military vessel donning its name.

The U.S. Navy is in the process of constructing the USS Idaho, a nuclear attack submarine that will go on active service after a commissioning ceremony in the summer of 2023. Construction first began for the submarine in August, according to Richard Colburn, a retired U.S. Navy captain and the chairman of the USS Idaho Commissioning Committee.

It has been more than 100 years since a U.S. Navy commissioned a vessel with Idaho’s name, as a BB-42 Battleship was launched in 1919.

That ship, known as “The Big Spud,” set sail in World War II and was used in the Pacific Ocean in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa, according to Colburn. The old battleship was also present for the formal surrender of the Japanese in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945, the official end to the war.

“It’s been a very long time since a ship has been named Idaho,” Colburn said Thursday.

The new USS Idaho will be much different than the last. A Virginia-class submarine, the USS Idaho will cost around $2.6 billion and is scheduled to be in service for three decades, according to the commissioning committee. The submarine will be 377 feet long and will have 120 enlisted crew members and 14 officers.

