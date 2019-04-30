{{featured_button_text}}
Construction

Notch Butte

SHOSHONE — Construction is expected to begin this week on a portion of U.S. 93 in Lincoln County to add climbing lanes for both directions near Notch Butte, south of Shoshone.

“The addition of climbing lanes will allow drivers to safely pass slower vehicles that may be traveling along the elevated stretch of roadway,” south-central Idaho project coordinator Kenny Lively said in a statement. “Overall, this project will help improve safety in the corridor for both commercial and passenger vehicles.”

Reduced speeds will be in place throughout the project. Drivers should be aware of crews and equipment present from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work is expected to be complete this fall.

Western Construction is the general contractor for this project.

